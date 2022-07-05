Each year, the NSW Training Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector.
The New England regional awards are organised by the Greater Northern Skills Development Group to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of students, trainers-teachers, training organisations, large and medium employers.
Regional winners go on to interview at state level, and if they make it as a finalist, they then attend state, and then potentially an opportunity to represent at the national awards.
Being a finalist opens many doors for both the student and employer, as well as the training provider.
For organisations, the awards are the perfect platform to showcase their commitment to VET, raise their profile and create an awareness of the industry to the workforce.
Being a finalist opens many doors for both the student and employer, as well as the training provider- Training services manager Bede Maher
This year is the 15th year the GNSDG Inc celebrates the New England Regional Training Awards, and the 67th year for the State and National events. This event is the "jewel in the crown", that recognises the extensive local talent in VET in the region.
Each year, stakeholders in the VET sector support the awards by way of financial sponsorship and in-kind donations with their involvement in the interviews and planning of the event.
GOLD Sponsor is Tamworth Regional Council.
SILVER sponsors are Australian Training Plus, Sarina Russo and the LDO Group.
BRONZE Sponsors are Apprenticeship Support Australia, BEST Employment, Tamworth Community College, Tocal College, Forsythes Training, Training Education and Management Services, Regional Development Australia - Northern Inland, HVTC, Careers Network and VERTO.
Members of the GNSDG promote the awards and this year there were more than 40 nominations, resulting in 36 finalists in the seven categories.
Interviews are conducted with panel members consisting of staff from a variety of stakeholders in the VET system such as apprenticeship network providers, registered training providers, employers, Training Services NSW, Department of Education, careers advisers, careers network, local government and VET professionals.
It's already time to start thinking about your applications for next year to take your traineeship to the next level.
For more information, phone Bede Maher on 0428 469 761 or email bede.maher@det.nsw.edu.au
Fresh out of school in 2016, Gunnedah local and proud Wanaruah man Tyler Mills knew he wanted to pursue an electrical apprenticeship.
After gaining exposure to electrical concepts in high school and developing his foundation knowledge of the trade through a Pre-Vocational course, Tyler used his drive to apply for and secure an apprenticeship with HVTC North West and Whitehaven Coal.
"I was lucky enough to secure one of the four HVTC apprenticeships in my region hosted by Whitehaven Coal," Tyler said.
"Little did I know that this was going to be a life changing experience that was going to kickstart my career as a tradesman."
Throughout his apprenticeship, Tyler was hosted to Whitehaven's Narrabri underground coal mine, where he was able to gain real industry experience in the mining sector and learn the 'ins and outs' of working underground.
"Working at a high-capacity underground coal mine that uses state of the art technology based around the heavy industrial operations is an amazing learning opportunity."
After successfully completing his apprenticeship in January 2020, Tyler was offered an ongoing position at the mine.
He went on to be named Indigenous Apprentice/Trainee of the Year at the 2020 HVTC Excellence Awards, progressed as a finalist for the same category in the Apprentice Employment Network Group Training Awards, and was also named Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at the New England Training Awards.
"I feel very honoured to receive such recognition for my time as an apprentice and I hope that I can inspire local Indigenous youth in our region to take on opportunities, set goals and work towards achieving their trade like I did."
Apprenticeships and traineeships are vital in building our skills and workforce and Tyler's story is just one of thousands that show the success of our tradies.
Apprentices and trainees gain real-life experience through hands-on training and have the chance to put theoretical knowledge into practice and gain more confidence in a working environment.
