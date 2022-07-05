A step in the right direction Advertising Feature

RESULTS DRIVEN: Tyler Mills was named 2020 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at the New England Training Awards.

Fresh out of school in 2016, Gunnedah local and proud Wanaruah man Tyler Mills knew he wanted to pursue an electrical apprenticeship.



After gaining exposure to electrical concepts in high school and developing his foundation knowledge of the trade through a Pre-Vocational course, Tyler used his drive to apply for and secure an apprenticeship with HVTC North West and Whitehaven Coal.

"I was lucky enough to secure one of the four HVTC apprenticeships in my region hosted by Whitehaven Coal," Tyler said.

"Little did I know that this was going to be a life changing experience that was going to kickstart my career as a tradesman."

Throughout his apprenticeship, Tyler was hosted to Whitehaven's Narrabri underground coal mine, where he was able to gain real industry experience in the mining sector and learn the 'ins and outs' of working underground.

"Working at a high-capacity underground coal mine that uses state of the art technology based around the heavy industrial operations is an amazing learning opportunity."

After successfully completing his apprenticeship in January 2020, Tyler was offered an ongoing position at the mine.



He went on to be named Indigenous Apprentice/Trainee of the Year at the 2020 HVTC Excellence Awards, progressed as a finalist for the same category in the Apprentice Employment Network Group Training Awards, and was also named Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at the New England Training Awards.

"I feel very honoured to receive such recognition for my time as an apprentice and I hope that I can inspire local Indigenous youth in our region to take on opportunities, set goals and work towards achieving their trade like I did."

Apprenticeships and traineeships are vital in building our skills and workforce and Tyler's story is just one of thousands that show the success of our tradies.