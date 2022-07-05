Modern home in convenient location | 18 Sherborne Street, North Tamworth

If you're looking for a near new, low maintenance family home close to everything you need, then this one is a must to inspect.
On opening the front door at 18 Sherborne Street, you will feel like you have finally come home.
This is a modern family home that offers a light filled, open-plan kitchen, living and dining area and rooms of generous size.
The large windows allow the natural light to flood the room in the cooler months, creating a perfect spot to enjoy the warmth of the sun and enjoy your morning coffee.
The kitchen features a 900mm cooktop and oven, stone bench tops and dishwasher.
Easy care, durable flooring throughout the living spaces are ideal for the young family and the light colour adds to the airy feel of the home.
There are four bedrooms, three of which have built-in wardrobes, while the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en suite with a large double shower.
The main, three-way bathroom is spacious and incorporates a double vanity, large bathtub and shower, while across the hall the laundry offers ample storage solutions.
The media room will accommodate the family to enjoy a movie night or the Friday night footy game, while outside there is a barbecue, where you can take in the views and watch the children play from the undercover entertaining area.
The home is kept comfortable all year round with a reverse cycle ducted and zoned air conditioning unit, and the gas cooktop and hot water system are by way of natural gas.
Located in North Tamworth, this home is six kilometres from the Tamworth CBD in a highly sought after quiet location.
Within a 3.5 kilometre radius you have access to a pre-school, medical practice and local schools including William Cowper Campus and McCarthy Catholic College. The Tamworth rural referral hospital and Northgate shopping centre are also within an easy distance of under five kilometres.
With the future development of Windmill Hill Business Centre, which is set to incorporate a Shopping Centre, Tavern and Cafes on the horizon - this location is going to give you even more conveniences on your doorstep. This prime location will make your day to day tasks with a family accessible and easy.
