18 Sherborne Street is on the market | $679,000

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:42am
Property of the week | 18 Sherborne Street, North Tamworth

Modern home in convenient location | 18 Sherborne Street, North Tamworth
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE: $679,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: Ray White Tamworth
  • AGENT: Katherine Wellings
  • CONTACT: 0421 955 459

If you're looking for a near new, low maintenance family home close to everything you need, then this one is a must to inspect.

