Three weeks, to the day, after the Tamworth open men gathered in the middle of the Field 2 pitch and belted out the Frogs' victory song following their state championship triumph, the under-11s had the chance to do the same after claiming their own memorable win.
In beating Canberra 2-nil in their final game, they became the first Tamworth side to win the York Cup A Division title since 2007.
Incidentally the victorious side that year contained two of the Frogs men in Isaac Farmilo and Ehren Hazell.
Monday's win was extra sweet for the home side after finishing runners-up to Canberra last year.
Coach Craig Mackay said around half of that side were backing up this year.
It was the exact same scenario, coming down to the final game. Last year it finished in a 0-all draw, which saw Canberra pip the Frogs by a point for the spoils.
On Monday, two quick goals mid-way trough the game set the Tamworth boys on their winning way.
Ironically a draw would have been enough this time as they had the higher goal difference.
Mackay had no hesitation when asked what the secret to their success was.
"Absolute team-work," he answered.
"They're just a bunch of boys that really banded together and played for each other and kept on working for each other."
They only lost the one game for the tournament, to Grafton early in their campaign, and Mackay said played some great hockey across the three days.
"It's amazing what happens when the boys come together and play as a team," he said.
He said they did take inspiration from the open men, and it was special for the boys to be able to sing the song as they had seen them do.
"They were all loving seeing the open's guys do it a few weeks ago," Mackay said.
"And they were so keen after every single win. We wouldn't even get off the field and they're going 'we get to sing, we get to sing'."
They did it after every win but "really loved the last one", following which they performed a lap of honour high-fiving the crowd .
It was a busy weekend for Mackay, donning a few different hats over what was another successful York Cup and Kim Small Shield carnival.
As well as coaching, he also helped run the carnival.
He was also a proud dad with son Rhys continuing on the form that last month saw him named in the NSW PSSA team and adjudged the player of the tournament for the boys while Chase won the individual award for the Frogs.
Travis Mumford was also recognised for his efforts over the weekend winning the boys' umpire development award.
There was also success for Hockey New England winning the Kim Small Shield B Division silverware.
Bathurst won A Division while Sydney East took out B Division of the York Cup, and Canberra took home the Barb York Memorial award.
Milla Stevenson was named the player of the tournament for the Kim Small Shield, while Siala Cochrane won the girls umpire development award. Angie Ottery was meanwhile selected as the umpire of the tournament for the girls and Brayden Brook the boys.
