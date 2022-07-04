The Northern Daily Leader
Hockey: Tamworth crowned York Cup A Division champions for first time since 2007

By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 4 2022 - 10:44am, first published 5:27am
Drought-breakers: After 15 years the York Cup is back in Tamworth hands after the Frogs' under-11s were crowned A Division champions on Monday.

Three weeks, to the day, after the Tamworth open men gathered in the middle of the Field 2 pitch and belted out the Frogs' victory song following their state championship triumph, the under-11s had the chance to do the same after claiming their own memorable win.

