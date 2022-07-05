The Northern Daily Leader
Stepping back in time: the changing views of Brisbane Street in the Tamworth CBD

By Mike Cashman from the Tamworth Historical Society
July 5 2022 - 5:00am
Way back when: This is a photograph showing the area in 1870. Photo: Supplied

Our town has changed significantly over the years, as shown by the changes in lower Brisbane Street in these photos, all taken from around the same spot, near the edge of today's Hands of Fame Park, opposite the Olympic Pool. From left to right at the top, the photos are from 1870, 1881, 1936, and 1976 (main picture), covering a period of 106 years.

