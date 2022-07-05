Our top photo, dating back to 1870, shows on the far right, at the corner of Brisbane Street and Lower Street (now Kable Avenue), the butcher shop of William Henry Russ, established two years prior in 1868. With Russ, it was "his way or the highway", leading to him being known as "Cocky" Russ. He'd arrived in Tamworth in 1858 at age 20, a cousin of the five Chaffey brothers. In the building shown he later added groceries to his meat sales. Running the business with his cousin Joseph Chaffey, in 1876 he imported a 'horse-works' machine from London, said to be capable of cutting up "300 pounds of meat an hour." Joseph Chaffey often complained, referring to Lower Street (Kable Ave): "It is only a lagoon and the Government should drain it." This 1870 photo was taken only six years after the disastrous 1864 flood, when all of Kable Avenue and lower Brisbane Street would have been underwater. Tamworth's population at the time of this photo was around 1500. A decade before this photo had been taken Chaffey had been fined five shillings for letting his pigs roam around Peel Street, ostensibly to show prospective buyers the quality of their bacon. Sometimes it pays to advertise!