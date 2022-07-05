Fifty years ago, a bunch of young mums at St. Peter's Church came up with a neat idea. One night a month, we'll get hubby to mind the kids and we'll get together at someone's place for a girls' night out.
Nothing flashy, some supper, a chance to chat about family matters and a devotion or visiting speaker. They called it Homemakers.
Advertisement
The aim was to unite and support young mums and also to be a comfortable door through which people outside the church could find a way in. In those days, most of the ladies tended not to work outside the house, so Homemakers became a night to look forward to and enjoy, a treat laced with special friendship and support in time of need.
Sometimes they enjoyed it so much, they didn't get home till quite late.
Homemakers also became known for its good cooks and would often provide a little something extra for Church functions.
It all worked so well that friends from outside the church kept joining them. It was such a success that it grew too big for anybody's home. They ran out of chairs and sitting on the floor was not the best option. So, they had to move it to the church.
There were hardly any rules except that you had to be under 40. That didn't present a problem at first. But as 40 started looming, nobody wanted to leave. A change in the Constitution was called for.
That was 50 years ago and Homemakers is still meeting every month, only nobody is under 40.
READ ALSO:
When you've been doing something for 50 years, you tend to get rather good at it.
Homemakers has no president. Meetings are planned and executed by three ladies who take responsibility for three meetings a year and then hand it on to another three. They do have a treasurer though, because one of their sidelines is to raise a bit of money for a Christian cause.
This year, they are supporting Yeongmin and Narae, a couple who moved from Tamworth a few years ago with their three children to work as missionaries in Lebanon. They work among refugees, helping with mothers and children, food vouchers and other daily necessities.
Meetings have a flexible structure with a welcome, apologies, an update from the treasurer and a celebration of birthdays. There is usually a Christian speaker, a Bible reading and prayer, for the sick and the missionary project.
The formalities take less than an hour which leaves plenty of time to enjoy the sumptuous afternoon tea and catch up with friends.
Not surprisingly, the group no longer meets in the evenings but on a Wednesday afternoon. As the Homemakers formally celebrated their 50th birthday in March, long time member, Lois Ryan captured the feelings of everyone.
"We could all reflect on our faith and love for the Lord and thank him for how he has led us. And he said certainly has," she said.
Marj Penrose recalls the support she received from the group when her husband passed away.
"I've always been a church person, but Homemakers has helped me realise what Jesus is doing in my life," she said.
Advertisement
"I keep learning every day. Each day I'm growing more. I can't sing or talk but I realise we've all got gifts.
"We can use them to the best of our ability. Each one has a job to do. It's part of God's plan."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.