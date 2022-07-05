The Northern Daily Leader
Your Church: Tamworth Homemakers group 50 years on

By Howard Barnes
July 5 2022 - 2:00am
So many faces: The Homemakers group in Tamworth. Photo: Supplied

Fifty years ago, a bunch of young mums at St. Peter's Church came up with a neat idea. One night a month, we'll get hubby to mind the kids and we'll get together at someone's place for a girls' night out.

