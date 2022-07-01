Glen Innes council terminates its general manager's contract

Glen Innes Severn Council general manager Craig Bennett has had his contract terminated.
On Friday afternoon the council sent out a media release which said mayor Rob Banham had today advised that the councillors had unanimously decided to remove Mr Bennett from his position as general manager, effective immediately.
An interim Acting General Manager has been appointed with Dennis McIntyre, who had been serving in the position of Manager, Governance, Risk and Corporate Planning taking on the interim role.
It is expected that council business will continue as usual.
Mr Bennett took over as General Manager in October 2019 from interim council boss Mark Riley.
Mr Bennett was the first new permanent general manager in over a decade at the council.
Former GM Hein Basson had been appointed in 2005, briefly after the amalgamation of the Glen Innes and Severn councils.
