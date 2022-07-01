The Northern Daily Leader
Glen Innes Severn Council general manager Craig Bennett dismissed

By Newsroom
Updated July 1 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:30am
Glen Innes council 'dismisses' its general manager

Glen Innes Severn Council general manager Craig Bennett has been 'dismissed'.

