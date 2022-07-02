Delivering on the aspirations of Aboriginal women from the Arts North West footprint, "Yinaar" is a creative exploration of traditional women's practices from the region, and has just opened at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Informed by research, songlines and story-telling with key involvement from Elders, Knowledge Holders and Community the exhibition showcases works from 5 fantastic Aboriginal "Yinaar" including Tania Hartigan, Avril Chapman, Adele Chapman-Burgess, Tess Reading and Vicky Duncan who have spent the last two years creating works that expel excellence.
An intensive two-year journey for the "Yinaar" this exhibition is the result of two residencies in Wallabadah and Tamworth followed by their own cultural and creative journey supported by Lead Elder Aunty Liza Duncan and Curator Lorrayne Fishenden.
The artists were selected through an expression of interest process, where the chosen "Yinaar" were challenged to push the boundaries of their practices and explore new and innovative artistic methods which has resulted in fantastic artistic outcomes and new methods of making.
Recently opened New Stitches exhibition curated by Lyniece Keogh also provides a contemporary female voice responding to the significant collection held by Tamworth Regional Gallery and documents the emergence of the collection embracing change to include all forms of art practices.
Opening soon in time for the last few days of NAIDOC Week is Walking through a Songline. A dramatic digital experience based on a component of the National Museum of Australia's internationally acclaimed exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters will open at Tamworth Regional Gallery on 9 July to the 28 August 2022.
Walking through a Songline is a portable pop-up light installation in which visitors can immersive themselves and experience the nexus between ancient knowledge and new technology.
Finally, the exhibition at Ray Walsh House pays tribute to Dhurranmay-gal Dhirrabuu, the Outstanding Leaders from our First Nations Community.
Photographer Danny Dalton is a well-known Aboriginal photographer in the Tamworth area with a passion for capturing special moments and highlighting the positive qualities of individuals, families and community. This exhibition will be complemented by large scale projections of these photographs at Council's Ray Walsh House forecourt after dark.
