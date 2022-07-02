The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

NAIDOC Week || Exhibitions just in time for NAIOC week

By Lorrayne Fishenden and the Tamworth Regional Gallery Staff.
July 2 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON DISPLAY: From the Yinaar exhibition Photo: 2 Rivers PL, Tamworth.

Delivering on the aspirations of Aboriginal women from the Arts North West footprint, "Yinaar" is a creative exploration of traditional women's practices from the region, and has just opened at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.