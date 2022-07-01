The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

A mural has been unveiled at Tamworth Public School ahead of NAIDOC Week

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 1 2022 - 7:41am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reaching Out: Students danced to Indigenous music during the assembly. Photo: Gareth Gardener.

School children at Tamworth Public School have celebrated NAIDOC week by installing a series of unique artworks to form a mural at least 20 metres long, which was unveiled at their NAIDOC Week assembly on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.