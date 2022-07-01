School children at Tamworth Public School have celebrated NAIDOC week by installing a series of unique artworks to form a mural at least 20 metres long, which was unveiled at their NAIDOC Week assembly on Friday.
Each of the works was inspired by Indigenous history and artists, as well as the NAIDOC theme 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up'.
Aboriginal education coordinator at Tamworth Public School, Sandy Palmer and her husband were the masterminds of the project, cutting out all of the figures to give to students.
However, the painting of the figures was entirely up to the students themselves.
Mrs Palmer said she was impressed with how the students used Indigenous artists as the inspiration for their paintings.
"They've done such a good job of taking their example and looking at their colours," she said.
"Some people have looked at the artwork of those particular Indigenous artists, and they're spot on."
Mrs Palmer said she hopes Indigenous students are receptive to the NAIDOC Week messages embodied by the students' artwork.
"We've seen our NAPLAN results and other past results have really improved by all of the programs that we're doing," she said.
Besides improvements in literacy and numeracy, Mrs Palmer is also delighted to see them represent their culture with confidence.
"If you give them the opportunities, they just shine," she said.
Indigenous students were keen to shine on Friday, dancing in front of the assembly.
Indigenous guest speaker at the assembly, zoologist Dr Brooke Kennedy said it's of the utmost importance that indigenous students have the confidence to embrace their identity with pride.
"The theme for me, 'Get up, Stand up, Show up', is hopefully to get guys to stop being ashamed and to empower them," she said.
Dr Kennedy said she wants education to continue to immerse all students in Indigenous culture through projects like the mural, as well as their formal education.
She also hopes that surrounding students with Indigenous culture will make them more emotionally receptive.
"By working with these students at such a young age, by the time these guys are adults hopefully we are a lot closer to working together as one," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
