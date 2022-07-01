There's no need to stay at home this winter school holidays, with plenty on around the region to keep kids, teens and adults busy.
Many families will be heading on well deserved adventures during the break from July 2 - 17, but there's still a lot on offer for those planning to stay in the region.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
NAIDOC Week falling on Sunday 3 - Sunday 10 is an opportunity to celebrate Australia's rich First Nations culture.
Highlights for the family in Tamworth include the NAIDOC Oz tag competition held at Centenary Park, the NAIDOC march starting at Viaduct Park and ending in Bicentennial Park for a family fun day, and the NAIDOC market day on Fitzroy Street.
There will be a flag raising at Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital and Local Land Services will host a Cultural Burn Demonstration at Locks Lane.
The NAIDOC Debutante Ball for 16 - 22 year olds will be held at Blazes West Tamworth League Club.
In Armidale, a NAIDOC Week street march will hit the CBD, followed by an Armajun barbeque at the Aboriginal Culture Centre and Keeping Place, plus more.
The region's councils have a variety of free and priced activities to keep kids and teens creative, active and inspired over the holidays.
Tamworth Regional Council offers a series of workshops at the Esther Halliday Studio.
These include weaving workshops with local Gomeroi artist Sophie Honess, creative map making and printmaking with Emma Stilts, and still life painting and sculpture and form with Danny Stanley.
Free events offered by council include Youthie games day, barbeque and music, basketball, touch footy day, art workshops, music jam sessions, board games day and more.
The Youthie is even hosting a free hoop-a-thon for young people looking to shoot some hoops, and a cinema in the park for those looking to chill out.
Gunnedah Shire Council is bringing back whip-cracking with local family famous for lashing - the Wicks.
The Shire also offers boxing, music, candle-making, superhero trivia, skateboarding and $10 movies at The Civic, and more.
Additions to Gunnedah's school holiday program include language lessons with James 'Frog' Hogbin, tennis coaching at Breeza, Crafty Creations at the Curlewis library, and boxing with NSW champion title holder Enja Prest.
If the wait for next year's country music festival is getting too much to bare, Hats Off to Country running from Thursday 7 - Sunday 9 should help put another week away until the big event.
The Hats Off festival complements the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival by offering cool temperatures and dozens of events and activities throughout.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.