Tamworth have upped the ante at training in an effort to minimise their errors come game time as they desperately look to turn their fortunes around or risk seeing their finals hopes slip away.
It's not quite do or die for the Magpies but is getting towards that.
They haven't tasted a win since Round 2 and, as they prepare to host Barbarians on Saturday to kick-off the second half of the season, are languishing at the bottom of the table.
It will be their first game for three weeks. After the two week break for the university holidays, first grade then had the bye last week.
Magpies coach Andrew Jack said the lengthy break has been a bit of a "distraction". While it has given a few players time to get over their injuries, he said they have taken a bit of time to get back into it.
In saying that, he said there was "an air of optimism" at training on Thursday night.
"I'm looking forward to the game," he said.
He's keen to see whether the changes they've made to how they train will have the desired effect. There's been a real focus on training at that game intensity.
"We're taking game scenarios and have two opposing sides.
"They're given a drill to complete. They've got to do it within a time limit and then they've got time to asses what went right and what went wrong," Jack explained.
It's something that, he said, hasn't really been done before to the extent they have implemented; "especially putting on time limits" and "having game scenarios".
The thinking behind it is to get the players more accustomed to performing skills at that game intensity and hopefully limit the mistakes during the game.
Jack has seen "a lot of mistakes that shouldn't be occurring".
Much to his frustration, the Magpies mentor lamenting after their last game loss to Armidale that it simply "wasn't good enough" from his side.
Injuries and other things like COVID haven't helped, and they have been hit by unavailabilities for Saturday.
Baa Baas will be a tough proposition. They beat the Magpies comfortably in their earlier meeting and are coming off a 39-22 win over Robb last round, which catapulted them to second on the table.
Jack said the players "understand their shortfalls" and know where they need to be better than they were last time against Barbarians.
Their discipline for one. It was one of his major frustrations last time.
"They've got to be switched on," he continued.
"They need to positive from the time they get on the field, especially that first 10 minutes.
"They've got to be positive and have faith in themselves."
The talent is there, he said.
More specifically focusing on Barbarians, he said they have a very good forward pack and spoke about playing a style to try and "engage their forwards".
"We've got some other tricks up our sleeves to take them on," he added.
The Magpies are also preparing to host their Old Boys weekend on July 22 and 23.
The festivities will coincide with the Black and White Ball, which will this year raise funds for Headspace Tamworth.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.tamworthrugby.com.au/blackandwhiteball with sales closing at 10am on Sunday July 10.
