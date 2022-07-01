ROADTRIPPING in the school holidays is often a family favourite, but police have reminded travellers that a driver with a plan is always safer behind the wheel.
"We are expecting to see more traffic on the road, especially at the beginning of the school holidays," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said.
Advertisement
"People travelling from the coast, out further west, an increase of people towing caravans, slowing traffic down.
"From a police perspective we're asking people, plan your trip."
She urged drivers to note where they could stop, get a good night's sleep, enjoy the drive, go for a walk in towns along the way and simply recharge every couple of hours - even swapping drivers if possible.
READ ALSO:
"Don't speed, don't drink and drive, don't use your mobile phone and make sure to wear a seatbelt," she said.
"These are the factors that could be the difference between you getting to where you need to safely and protecting the people that are in your car and other road users."
She said fatigue was another big one for drivers to look out for, as well as animals on regional roads particularly at dusk and dawn.
Police will be out in force with the aim of reducing road trauma.
The holidays start today and end on July 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.