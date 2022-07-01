The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth police urge drivers to have roadtrip plans and abide by road rules these July school holidays

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 1 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAN AHEAD: Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx. Photo: Peter Hardin

ROADTRIPPING in the school holidays is often a family favourite, but police have reminded travellers that a driver with a plan is always safer behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.