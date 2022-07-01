The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Massive spend': $128 million slated for infrastructure projects in Tamworth Regional Council's 2022/23 budget

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SPEND: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said this year's budget will have something for everyone. Photo: Peter Hardin

ROADS and recycling will top the list of spending over the next financial year as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) injects $128.4 million into infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.