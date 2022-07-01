ROADS and recycling will top the list of spending over the next financial year as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) injects $128.4 million into infrastructure projects.
The council will spend $276 million across its general, water and sewerage funds in 2022/23, outlined in its Annual Operation Plan which sets out projects and works over the next 12 months.
Advertisement
After the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal approved the council's special rate variation of 1.3 per cent, income from rates will increase by two per cent.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the change will result in $79.4 million in income from rates and annual charges.
He said this year's budget will have something for everyone.
"It's a massive spend across our economy," he said.
"I think everybody in our local government area is going to get some benefit."
More than $19 million is allocated in the budget for the construction of an organics recycling facility, which tops the list of spending.
The council will splash plenty of cash on roads, with $5 million in the budget for the Taminda Ring Road (Jewry Street) extension.
There's $1.7 million set aside for a road resealing program, $2.9 million for the Duri-Dungowan Road upgrade and $2.8 million for the Watsons Creek Road upgrade.
Retreat Road will get $1 million, while $663,333 is set aside for Rangari Road and $2 million for Werris Creek Road.
READ ALSO:
Cr Webb said for the last six months staff have been asking the community what they want - and the clear message was better roads.
"We've been doing a huge amount of communication with the community - we've been out talking with all the villages, we've been talking to the people within the city," he said.
"There's a lot of aspirations out there, and we want to make this place a more liveable community but we want to do it in line with people's expectations.
"There was a lot of talk about getting back to basics, there was a lot of talk from communities about assets being maintained better, in particular roads. I don't disagree with them."
The council has also adopted the My Community Plan 2023-2033 - at ten-year strategic plan which sets the future vision for the Tamworth region.
During its public exhibition period, submissions covered a range of topics including water security, climate change action and adaptation, support for the Performing Arts Centre, improved road maintenance, support for increased tourism in our towns and villages, and a future aquatic centre for Tamworth.
Advertisement
"Through all of that communication, the new community strategic plan has also been developed, and it's come out looking very good," Cr Webb said.
"All of the things that we aspire to do - new swimming pools, the cultural centre - it's all in the plan."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.