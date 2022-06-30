The Northern Daily Leader
Award winning musical The Sapphires is set to delight Tamworth audiences

By Theatre Talk
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:27am
Award winning musical will delight the audience

The Sapphires

The Sapphires is one of Australia's best-loved stories. This award winning musical play that is full of raw energy, fun and emotion is coming to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, August 3 at 7.30pm.

