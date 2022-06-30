Award winning musical will delight the audience

The Sapphires is one of Australia's best-loved stories. This award winning musical play that is full of raw energy, fun and emotion is coming to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, August 3 at 7.30pm.
Four young aboriginal women from regional Australia who like singing country music suddenly get the chance to change their lives.
The Sapphires is a funny, heart-warming tale inspired by the true story of writer Tony Brigg's mother. Tony will direct his play in a version he promises will be the most intimate telling of the story yet - the incredible journey of a singing group of four Yorta Yorta Women, who sing classic soul hits against the backdrop of personal change and massive social upheaval.
It is energetic, fun and engaging theatre that affirms life and the realisation of dreams.
They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new invigorating energy to a timeless style!
Join us on Thursday 8 September at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre for Australia's newest and hottest tap dance sensation, The Tap Pack. They conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr to Sheeran, Buble and Beyonce.
A show of pure entertainment inspired by the legendary kings of swing, The Rat Pack, freshly created for the audience of today.
This is one show for the whole family that will include all the favourites including The Lady Is A Tramp, Come Fly With Me, One For My Baby, Me and My Shadow plus many more.
Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the Capitol Theatre box office or over the phone 67675200.
