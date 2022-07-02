A NEW environmental warrior has her sights set on helping to rejuvenate the region.
Tamworth Regional Landcare Association has appointed Lisa Bates to oversee the environment as the local Landcare coordinator for the Liverpool Plains region.
As a landholder in Curlewis with a qualification in agriculture from Tocal Agricultural College, Ms Bates was considered the perfect fit for the new role.
Ms Bates said she was feeling "inspired" to start the position as coordinator and was hopeful that she would be able to "make a difference".
"I think it's just something you have or you don't, that is, wanting to make a difference for nature," she said.
"I just think we should be trying to make the whole landscape a more prettier one and a more sustainable one where everyone, both humans and the wildlife, can thrive."
Ms Bates said one of the biggest issues facing the environment in the Liverpool Plains region would be the ongoing impacts of coal mining.
"What people are doing is too aggressive," she said.
"Bulldozing trees so they can farm their land more, or landscapes getting completely destroyed because they want to dig up more coal."
Ultimately I just want to make the world a greener one.- Lisa Bates, local landcare coordinator for Liverpool Plains
The use of pesticides on farms, a lack of regard for the water table and not rehabilitating areas once they have been mined or farmed were also issues high on the new coordinator's list.
"If people would just see the benefits and that you can't keep destroying things that would be a great step," she said.
But with a new crop of farmers coming through, Ms Bates said she had hope for the future.
"The new generation of farmers are so keen on regenerative agriculture and they can see the benefits of trees and shrubs and bugs and birds," she said.
"They are trying to live more in sync with nature."
As the coordinator for the Liverpool Plains region, Ms Bates said her role would be predominantly focused on helping other Landcare groups secure funding for projects.
One she was particularly excited about, was assisting the Upper Mooki Landcare Group to host a second installment of their landscape rehydration project, which is currently in its final stages.
"Everything is always pending funding on a local level and a federal level, so if we can secure more funding it will be great."
With a long list of ideas about how to create a greener future for the region, Ms Bates said the overall message was simple.
"My vision is to just get more people back in sync with nature and before they chop down the trees, just think about what they're doing," she said.
