POLICE HAVE compiled evidence against a man after police raided an Oxley Vale home and allegedly uncovered a drug laboratory.
Tamworth Local Court heard on Wednesday that police had finalised the evidence against Adam John Wilkins.
Advertisement
"The brief is compliant," police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said.
The 41-year-old man has denied a string of drug-related charges including two counts each of supplying prohibited drugs, and manufacturing them.
A Crown prosecutor will now consider which allegations to press ahead with against the accused, known as the charge certification stage.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to August.
READ ALSO:
She told Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Bridget Dawson that Wilkins must front court in person on that date if the matter was ready to progress.
He remains on strict bail conditions which were continued.
The police case is that a search at Wilkins' home on the morning of January 28 - which extended into the following days - allegedly revealed a dimethyltryptamine laboratory.
Large cacti cuttings, cannabis plants and items consistent with the supply and manufacture of prohibited drugs were also found, according to police.
Officers were forced to call on the NSW Fire and Rescue and HAZMAT to ensure the scene was safe due to the "volatile chemicals".
The specialist chemical operations police squad then examined and dismantled the alleged laboratory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.