COLD has clamped the region in its icy grip this month, with freezing mornings meaning a reluctant rise for locals.
For those willing to feel the bite, lovely landscapes have abounded complete with marvelous mists.
Advertisement
The lowest temperature recorded for the month of June at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) weather station at Tamworth airport was -3.4 degrees on June 14.
The mercury only dipped to -2.2 degrees in June last year.
The warmest it got in the country music capital this month was 19.8 degrees on June 19.
Elsewhere across the region, BoM stations clocked a low of -8.7 degrees in Glen Innes, -2.7 in Gunnedah, -4.4 in Armidale and -2.5 degrees in Narrabri.
Most days of June have been dry in Tamworth, with a total of 23.8mm notched in the airport gauge across six days of rainfall.
A single 24-hour period early in the month brought 17.2mm - nearly three quarters of the monthly rainfall.
READ ALSO:
In comparison, more than five times that amount fell in June last year when the city was drenched by 125mm in the month.
Despite the drier conditions, Chaffey Dam has remained full since it first started spilling in August last year.
Gunnedah recorded 17mm of rain at its BoM weather station for the month, compared to a whopping 91mm across the same time period in 2021.
The BoM has predicted more rain is on the way for Tamworth this weekend, with a 90 per cent chance of getting wet and between 4mm and 10mm expected.
The wet weather could continue through the rest of the week, according to the BoM forecast.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.