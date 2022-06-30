THREE modern accommodation units have hit the ground in Gunnedah in an effort to attract healthcare staff to the town, with the state government now turning its attention towards Tamworth.
After the rural health inquiry shone a light on the crisis facing the sector, a $75 million program was launched to house health workers across the region.
Gunnedah and Walcha were first in line, but Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson wants to see Tamworth benefit next.
"I've had discussions with Hunter New England Health (HNEH), and there's a multi-million dollar program to upgrade the really old, cold nurses accommodation here so that it will be state-of-the-art," he said.
"The recent rural health inquiry was a welcome opportunity for us to make our case clear when it comes to providing access to healthcare and providing those services closer to home.
"The recruitment and retention of doctors and nurses in rural and regional NSW is a significant ongoing challenge and we need innovative and new solutions."
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey told the Leader the accommodation units were a good outcome for the community.
"Council already has a policy where we help doctors out with accommodation - we have two units which are permanently available for doctors but quite often that's not enough," he said.
"With HNEH committing to these three, one bedroom, self contained accommodation facilities, that's going to be a major benefit."
Cr Chaffey said with the "pre-fabricated" buildings now on site at the hospital, it shouldn't take too long to get workers in.
Each of the three units cost around $350,000 and features solar power and water tanks to keep costs down.
Mr Anderson said the program builds on a $883 million commitment in the NSW budget to recruit health workers to the region.
"I'm continuing to meet with the NSW health minister on a consistent basis and a result we were first in line to get health worker accommodation in Gunnedah and Walcha," he said.
"They'll roll it out throughout the rest of the New England to help retain and recruit workers because you need accommodation and workforce.
"It's not just about turning up to a flash, shiny new hospital."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
