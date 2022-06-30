Menangle will be buzzing on Saturday night, where three Tamworth horses will contest the $20,000 Menangle final.
Rockin In Chelsea will commence from the six barrier for Tamworth trainer Andy Ison. His son, Tom, will handle the reins.
After winning a Tamworth heat of the series on June 16, the five-year-old mare will be looking for her sixth win on the trot.
Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney has accepted the drive behind Always Bopping and will commence from the eight barrier.
Paratrouper, from the Jamie Donovan stables, will commence from the four barrier, with the gelding finishing second to Dollarsign - from the Darren Elder stables - in a Newcastle heat of the series.
He was beaten by two metres, with the mile rate 1min 55.5sec for 1609m.
Meanwhile, Narrabri trainer Jarred Hetherington will be making his second trip to racing headquarters this month, with his gelding Always Bopping to contest his second Menangle final.
Always Bopping finished third in his first Menangle final.
Congratulations to Bathurst trainer Steve Turnbull, who has trained an incredible 4,000 winners. He is the only trainer in Australasia to achieve the feat.
It was in the final race at Parkes last week that the record was achieved.
Two-year-old You Cannot Hide provided the exciting moment for the Turnbull family, with youngest son Mitch Turnbull handling the reins and also achieving 400th career win.
Steve and his wife, Jenny, watched the race at home.
"We only had the one runner engaged at the meeting, and it had been a harrowing week chasing that elusive win," Steve said.
"So, I sent Mitch up there and Jenny and I were so proud of him getting the job done, watching at home."
Steve, 65, achieved the 4,000 wins from 26,015 starts, with 7,448 placings.
Tom Ison recently notched 400 career wins after commencing his career in 2013-14 - the feat achieved in 2,352 starts, with 587 placings.
