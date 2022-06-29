The Northern Daily Leader
Specsavers Tamworth raising funds for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eye equality through Fred Hollows Foundation

Eva Baxter
Eva Baxter
June 29 2022 - 7:30am
BRIDGES: Optometrist Janine Singh is part of Tamworth Specsavers' mission to reduce the gap in eye health among communities. Photo: Peter Hardin

A VISIONARY pair of glasses on store shelves represent how Specsavers has its sights set on closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

