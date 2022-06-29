The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields arrested for alleged historical sexual assault

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 29 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former mayor Ben Shields has been charged with an alleged historic sexual assault. Picture: Belinda Soole

Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields has been arrested on charges of historic sexual assault from almost 19 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.