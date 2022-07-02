When PhD student Rachel Greene first saw the place that would become her study area, the Namoi River Valley catchment, she noticed very little water runs through the streams.
The 23-year-old moved to Armidale in February to learn from the river scientists at the University of New England.
Advertisement
The dry riverbeds of her new stomping ground in the New England North West region are starkly different to the full rivers of her home in New Zealand.
"Despite people telling me what it was going to be like, I was still surprised that there was no water in a lot of the streams that I've been seeing," she said.
"It is a pretty different catchment, but in terms of restoration, that emphasises that we can't just do the same thing in different environments and expect the same results.
"So I think it's good for my learning."
READ MORE:
She presented to her supervisors on June 29 as her thesis proposal her desire to research how rivers respond to restoration.
Older locals may remember a time when they could see their own feet in the waters of the Gwydir river and the Peel river at Somerton. That is no longer the case.
Despite how valuable rivers are for cultural, social and recreational reasons, and even for providing resources like food, fish and water, the student said the natural gullies often aren't valued.
But 2021 through 2030 has been declared the decade of ecosystem restoration by the United Nations (UN).
"The need for restoration and the investment and engagement has never been so high," Ms Greene said.
"Despite that, monitoring, assessment and evaluation of restoration is not common.
"So this leads to some pretty critical gaps in river restoration."
Billions of dollars are invested into river restoration globally each year with Australia spending about $730 million from 1995 to 2007.
Tamworth Land Care and the Department of Primary Industry have documented over 300 restoration projects so far in the region, but Ms Greene said there's a problem.
The success of river restorations isn't standardised, and assessments are uncommon.
Without these, it is difficult to know if river restoration really works.
Advertisement
She said the billions of dollars invested into restoration every year at a global scale are based on models that assume rivers can be restored to their original state.
But Ms Greene said another view suggests degraded rivers can't be completely reverted back to their original condition.
Resilience thinking believes rivers that are increasingly subject to human induced disruptions can adjust to disturbance.
Human induced disturbances include agriculture, mining and urbanisation, damming, and construction.
Natural disturbances like flood, fire and drought are an inherent part of any ecosystem, but different rivers respond to the same disturbances in a variety of ways.
"So this means that rivers are patchy, they're mosaic, and they're driven by different interactions and patterns and processes," Ms Greene said.
Advertisement
"For restoration, that means no two sites are the same.
"You can't just copy and paste a type of illustration and assume that it will work somewhere else."
Her research, aimed for submission in February 2024, will explore if dynamic river systems can be restored, and if unhealthy systems can be made healthy again.
She will build a detailed region-wide glossary of restoration projects and determine which of them were successful, and why.
The PhD student will develop models of the way rivers change to see how they are expected to respond to restoration.
The research will then be used to provide recommendations for the implementing of restoration activities.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.