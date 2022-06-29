The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Liverpool Plains Shire Council to support Whitehaven Coal's application to modify close of Werris Creek coal mine

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MODIFICATION: Whitehaven have submitted an application to modify the closure of the Werris Creek coal mine. Photo: file

THE Werris Creek Coal Mine could offer a new asset to the community as Whitehaven Coal looks to modify the planned closure of the site.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.