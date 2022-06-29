THE Werris Creek Coal Mine could offer a new asset to the community as Whitehaven Coal looks to modify the planned closure of the site.
With the open cut coal mine set to close in 2024, Whitehaven Coal has submitted an application to the Department of Planning and Environment to leave behind a permanent pit lake which could be utilised for future agriculture.
Advertisement
The modification comes over concerns that the current plan for rehabilitating the land once the mine closes could potentially cause the infiltration and migration of contaminated groundwater into the surrounding rock and Quipolly Creek.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council unanimously voted to make a submission in support of the modification, with mayor Doug Hawkins flagging the move could help ensure water security for the town.
READ ALSO:
"We have to make sure that the water source is protected and it doesn't get contaminated," he said.
"All of the water resources that we've got are extremely important, because that's our living, our region depends on it for agriculture."
If the modification is approved the depth of the final void of the mine would increase and steeper walls would be built, meaning the pit lake would sit lower, to avoid the migration of water.
According to the report submitted by Whitehaven, the modification "presents a potential opportunity to beneficially re-use water predicted to accumulate in the final void for agriculture or other purposes."
The report notes that the modification will "prevent the establishment of native woodland species and a conservation final land use" but 71 hectares of "compensatory" native woodland vegetation will be established adjacent to the mine site.
Cr Hawkins said the closure of the mine would leave a "huge hole" in the rate income of the Liverpool Plains, so anything that could be done to utilise the site would be an "asset" to the shire.
"[The mine] has been a huge boost with the rates that are paid into the shire with the workers and the income that's been generated by it," he said.
"Whilst I don't propose mining in the region, or don't look to have mines in the region, they [Whitehaven Coal] supported the community and had a huge input in the development of the community.
"On the one hand it will be disappointing to see them go, but on the other hand if that mine can be rehabilitated and can be value added to our farming community, that in itself is a bonus."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.