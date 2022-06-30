The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Quirindi aged care residents worried about Quirindi Care Services decision to sell properties

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unprofitable Properties: Cunningham Court was sold alongside Henry's Quirindi. Photo: Supplied.

A shock decision by the community-owned Quirindi Care Services (QCS) to sell two of its major properties has senior residents worried the path will lead to community being stripped of control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.