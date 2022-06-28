ANOTHER fortnight has passed and the Leader is back to bring readers democracy in action, live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) meeting.
A proposed Taminda industrial estate development shot down by TRC last year due to "flooding issues" is back on council's desk, after the proponent lodged a new application.
The council will consider revising its smoke-free environment policy, which could include an expansion within the Tamworth CBD.
A number of important documents could also be approved tonight, including TRC's ten-year strategic plan, annual operational plan and budget, fees and charges and delivery plan.
Councillors will take the final step towards adopting a single-year Additional Special Variation of 1.3 per cent, bringing the total rate peg to two per cent.
And, an interesting development will go before closed council, as councillors consider an expression of interest for the proposed sale of the Ray Walsh House carpark.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
