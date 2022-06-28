The Northern Daily Leader

Irrigator made to pay for fish re-stocking after allegedly taking too much water

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley and incorporating the Namoi Valley Independent. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the North West of NSW and Northern Tablelands regions.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.