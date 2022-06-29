It all started as a relatively simple idea, but it was such a good idea that it ended up reaching 700 people! For Nundle resident, Andrea Warden, it was just going to be a gentle Sunday School picnic. Maybe we could make it better. Maybe puppets? An online search picked up Quiz Worx, a Christian puppet and drama troupe based in Yagoona. They began in 2008 with just two people in a church hall. But years of endeavour spent on refining their presentation has resulted in a highly professional company of 20 who travel around the state in small teams performing in schools, churches and community spaces.
It turned out that Quiz Worx was actually planning a tour of Tamworth and Armidale in mid-June. From there, a whole lot of chips began to fall into place. Andrea started writing to school principals and community leaders. As schools got to hear about it, there was a clamour to be involved. Andrea recounted, "I particularly wanted to take Quiz Worx to some of the small country schools because it would be a bit of a treat for them."
By the time the two person Quiz Works team arrived on June 15, there was a veritable whistle-stop tour laid out for them.
Quirindi Public School on Wednesday morning was too big for everyone at once so K to 2 had the first show, followed by years 3 to 6. Scripture organiser Phyl Nicholls said, "It absolutely hit the spot, an age-appropriate story and a whole lot of fun. When it came to the second presentation the year 3 to 6 students lapped the fun but also engaged intelligently with the concepts presented.
Next stop was back to Tamworth to catch the regular Coledale front yard church. You're always sure of something original at the front yard Church and this one was no exception.
Thursday began with Timbumburi, a school that not only has a creative Scripture program, but also a voluntary lunchtime SUPA Club. These SUPA clubs are cropping up in many of our primary schools and are highly sought after by those who want to push their enquiries further. It's a voluntary lunch time gathering. A quick side trip to Wallabadah and then off to Kootingal where the weekly after-school kids club was eagerly waiting.
Kootingal is a church with plenty to do. As well as the 8am Sunday service, there's a ladies Bible study, a ladies craft group, a mid week fellowship service, Friday night youth group and several home fellowships. For men there's a Thursday coffee morning at the Yellow Café and a monthly men's breakfast at somebody's place. Once a month they take church outside let the kids lead it. Rumour has it there's going to be a jumping castle.
The Thursday kids club has been going for some 10 years and attracts children from Kootingal, Moonbi and Tintinhull. Coming up on July 11-15, it will become a holiday kids club, running every morning with another puppet and drama team from Sydney bringing in the excitement.
This afternoon started like any other, with games, songs and afternoon tea. Then the doors opened and the children tumbled into the Quiz Worx arena. Thursday's 30 minute presentation somehow managed to cram high energy puppets, music, comedy and Bible stories into a fast moving spectacle. The children sat engrossed as Sherbie, the fox raced to the rat burger factory, missing the signs along the way, with unfortunate results. Then they heard from Larissa how people often miss the signs that point Jesus.
Friday was a packed house at Nemingha PS, then back to Nundle for the event that originally sparked the whole thing, But now, it was no longer a quiet, in-house evening. Kids and community turned up from everywhere. They came away with an evening of fun and food that they will long remember. A fitting way to climax an amazing tour.
