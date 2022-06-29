The Northern Daily Leader
Whirlwind visit brings Quiz Worx || Your Church in Action

By Howard Barnes
June 29 2022 - 12:30am
Lots of fun: Quiz Word visited the weekly Kootingal Kids Club. Larissa warns Sherbie not to miss the signs along the way. Photo: Supplied

It all started as a relatively simple idea, but it was such a good idea that it ended up reaching 700 people! For Nundle resident, Andrea Warden, it was just going to be a gentle Sunday School picnic. Maybe we could make it better. Maybe puppets? An online search picked up Quiz Worx, a Christian puppet and drama troupe based in Yagoona. They began in 2008 with just two people in a church hall. But years of endeavour spent on refining their presentation has resulted in a highly professional company of 20 who travel around the state in small teams performing in schools, churches and community spaces.

