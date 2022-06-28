Country home exudes rural charm | 57 Wyndham Close Daruka

With its stunning leafy outlook, beautifully designed family home, and thoughtful blend of residential convenience and rural charm, 57 Wyndham Close will appeal to anyone seeking a tranquil country escape.
Advertisement
Whether you enjoy bushwalking and exploring, relaxing by the pool, or are just looking for a few acres to run a horse, this property has something that will appeal to everyone.
This statement home has been thoughtfully designed to complement its bushland surrounds, with space being the defining feature.
The floorplan sees the home's four spacious bedrooms occupy one wing of the home, with the living and entertainment areas occupying the other.
Mealtimes will become a breeze in the large gourmet kitchen, featuring solid timber, shaker style cabinetry and loads of storage and bench space.
Three generous living zones are enhanced by 10ft high ceilings. The rumpus-entertainment room includes a wet bar with built-in bar fridge and a full sized, 6ftx12ft snooker table, making you the popular choice for all family gatherings.
Stepping outside the home, the inclusion of an in-ground saltwater pool and cubby house are sure to put a smile on the faces of your little ones, while the older children and men of the house will be more than impressed by the huge 18mtx9mt, four-bay shed.
The property itself is divided into three main paddocks with its own small trickling creek, great rocks to climb and direct access into the nature reserve.
The property consists of just under 3.23 hectares in the Daruka Estate.
Situated approximately 12 kilometres north of the Tamworth CBD, the estate is surrounded by picturesque bushlands, with nature reserves providing a quiet sanctuary for the local wildlife and birds.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer. Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.