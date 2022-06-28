The Northern Daily Leader
57 Wyndham Close, Daruka will go to auction on August 2

Updated June 28 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:56am
57 Wyndham Close, Daruka

Country home exudes rural charm | 57 Wyndham Close Daruka
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: McCulloch Agencies
  • AGENTS: George Barton (0473 613 332), Belinda McCarthy (0447 391 206)
  • AUCTION: August 2
  • INSPECT: By appointment

With its stunning leafy outlook, beautifully designed family home, and thoughtful blend of residential convenience and rural charm, 57 Wyndham Close will appeal to anyone seeking a tranquil country escape.

