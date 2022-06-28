A P-PLATER was left upside down in a car wreck after drink driving in the early hours of the morning on a main road near Tamworth.
The 18-year-old girl was flanked by a support person when she fronted Tamworth Local Court earlier this week for mid-range drink driving.
Magistrate Julie Soars acknowledged the teenager had been dealing with a series of difficult circumstances, but said she had put other people at risk when she veered off Werris Creek Road near Duri.
"It could have easily been into oncoming traffic," she told the court.
Ms Soars said even though it could be tough, there was always a choice when it came to drinking and driving.
She said the appropriate course of action for the community was to record a conviction.
The teenager was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order, fined $300, hit with a conviction, was told to stay off the road for three months and must have an interlock for a year after that.
A set of police facts show the teenager was meant to have zero alcohol in her blood while driving on green P-plates.
She was behind the wheel of a silver Renault travelling towards Tamworth about 4:30am earlier this year when the car partially left the road.
She then lost control of the car and rolled several times before coming to a rest upside down in the middle of Werris Creek Road, the police facts show.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver had thankfully suffered only minor injuries.
"She appeared shaken and was crying," police facts said.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance and a test returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.107.
She received mental health support in the days following.
The court heard it was the first matter on her record.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
