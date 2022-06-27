THE THIN blue line has been bolstered as five police officers hit the ground running for their year of training in the local force.
Five recruits fresh from the police academy have launched their careers this week by taking on postings in the Oxley Police District.
Three of the probationary constables will call Tamworth home, while one each will head a little further west to Gunnedah and Narrabri.
The new recruits will undertake a year of on-the-job training.
New England police welcomed four new recruits to squads across the district after the graduation ceremony last week.
One each will be based in Armidale and Moree and two will join the team in Inverell.
NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Toby Lindsay said a career in policing was exciting and rewarding.
"As a probationary constable engaged in general duties policing you can expect to be working with and helping the community," he said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
