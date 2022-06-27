Work is about to get underway on safety improvements to the New England Highway just north of Moonbi.
The $3.4 million project will focus on a 2.2 kilometre stretch of the highway and will include drainage and pavement repairs, shoulder widening, installation of new safety barriers, vegetation management and better road signage.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the project is about making regional roads safer.
"The New England Highway provides a vital transport and freight route to our friends on the Northern Tablelands and further North to Queensland and this upgrade will provide a safer, wider and smoother journey for the more than 5200 vehicles, including almost 14 per cent heavy vehicles, that use this part of the highway each day," Mr Anderson said.
"No family should have to endure the loss of a loved one on our roads. That's why the NSW Government developed the Saving Lives on Country Roads initiative - to help address the number of people being killed and seriously injured on country roads."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said improvement work was being carried out on multiple sections of the New England Highway, including this upgrade from just north of Charles Street.
"The existing pavement will be rehabilitated and restored to as-new condition, to provide a 20-year life," Mr Farraway said.
"The NSW Government is investing in road upgrades in Tamworth to ensure the community benefits from stronger and safer roads for years to come, ensuring a brighter future for NSW.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and is expected to be completed by November, depending on the weather.
Motorists are being warned to drive to the conditions, with lane closures, and alternating flow in place for the duration of the work.
Local residents are also being warned there will be no access to and from Wellington Street at Moonbi for the duration of the work, with detours on the southern side of the highway via Charles Street and on the northern side via William and Gill streets, though access to properties will be maintained at all times.
