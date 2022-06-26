'Everyone has stepped up': Vearing praises commitment as Gunnedah extends win streak

When Jakob Vearing left the field after the Gunnedah Bulldogs men's loss to the Tamworth Kangaroos on Saturday, he might have felt pleased with himself despite the result.
With three goals to his name, Vearing had acquitted himself well on the field.
But he was not pleased. A leg injury left him hobbled and forced to play at full forward, so he could limit his movement.
However, his mood was significantly improved two hours later, when the Bulldogs women's team had completed a 100-point win over the Kangaroos at No. 1 Oval.
"It was really good," Vearing said of his team's performance.
"We've really worked hard on our and our play, and people are really starting to pick up what I'm putting down."
Gunnedah's 16.12.108 to 1.2.8 win was their eighth this season, and they remain undefeated at the top of the ladder.
This in itself is no surprise, as the Bulldogs have been the team to beat since the women's competition began. But, following the departure of local star Alice Mitchell to the AFLW last month, it was uncertain whether or not Gunnedah would be able to maintain its form without her hefty influence.
Their subsequent success, Vearing said, is due to the players stepping up since Mitchell left.
"I've put a couple completely out of position," he said.
"Everyone has stepped up and been willing to learn. They all knew with Alice leaving that they'd have to step up.
"It's no different to the start of the year, we lost some key players in Bella Gallagher and Miah Bryant, and everyone keeps continually stepping up. They want to be that person to have a crack."
As usual, the Bulldogs had a full team list and even managed to loan the home side two players to shore up their numbers.
Selecting the team, Vearing said, is the most painstaking part of his week, as he must always make difficult choices.
For Gunnedah, with a population of just less than 13,000, to produce female footballers in such high numbers is, Vearing believes, a reflection of the sheer sporting ability to be found in town.
"In general, this area's got a lot of potential," he said.
"I think there's a lot of women out here, there's something in the water, and AFL rewards so many different players of so many different backgrounds.
"I've got girls with netball backgrounds, soccer backgrounds, hockey, and every single one of them can find something provided within AFL."
This weekend, the Bulldogs will welcome the Moree Suns to Gunnedah for a home clash.
