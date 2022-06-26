The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

A weekend of choreography as young dancers delight at the 2022 Tamworth Dance Academy competition and showcase

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A combination of cartwheels, flips, and blindingly fast spins astounded audiences as young dancers stormed on-stage at the 2022 Tamworth Dance Academy Mid Year Competition and showcase last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.