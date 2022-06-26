A combination of cartwheels, flips, and blindingly fast spins astounded audiences as young dancers stormed on-stage at the 2022 Tamworth Dance Academy Mid Year Competition and showcase last weekend.
The Choreography of the innumerable performers abounded with beauty, and a special something was needed to separate the incredible from the exceptional.
Juniors, intermediates, and seniors all had to dance in two different styles in order to be in the running for the headline $200 prize.
Owner and principal of the Tamworth Dance Academy, Kellie Singh said that it takes a special combination of skills to perform with a certain stage presence.
"that certain something something, the stage presence, connection with the audience. It's not just about the steps and how well they do because they're all amazing TCA dancers," she said.
"They all learn the syllabus, they all work together. It's that extra thing they have to bring to the stage."
Unlike many other artistic performing groups, this is actually the second year in a row they've been able to run the competition despite COVID-19.
"The kids are actually coming out more passionate. We did do some stuff on zoom," she said.
":To come back together and have dancers compete, perform on stage, and share with others is amazing."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
