The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Le Melody makes it two wins from two starts with dominant performance in Everingham Solomons 150 Years Showcase Benchmark 58 Handicap

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 24 2022 - 10:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Too good: Le Melody showed why she was the favourite in the last race at Tamworth on Friday. Photo: Bradley Photographers

Cody Morgan indicated a highway mission could be on the cards for Le Melody after she cruised to victory in the final race of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Race Day at Tamworth on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.