Cody Morgan indicated a highway mission could be on the cards for Le Melody after she cruised to victory in the final race of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Race Day at Tamworth on Friday.
The three-year old was a three-and-half length winner in the Everingham Solomons 150 Years Showcase Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
The $1.95 favourite, punters might have been wondering if they'd done their dough when she played up in the yards before the race.
But that was all forgotten by the time the barriers opened, with the filly jumping out well and getting the sit just outside leader, and stable-mate, Ostracised before winding up and hitting the front just after the 200.
"It was really nice, [jockey] Aaron (Bullock) had a sit on her in the trials so he got to know her," Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central post-race.
"She had to be good there today.
"It's hard to go to [benchmark] 58 and carry that sort of weight (she had 59.5) but she was good and [we'll] look for a highway (now)."
It was Le Melody's second win from as many starts after winning on debut at Muswellbrook back in January before an 18-week spell.
Ostracised went on to finish fourth while Morgan's third runner in the race Line of Kings was back in 11th.
He was the only Tamworth trainer to have success at the meeting and was only centimetres away from a double with Tiempe Passate pipped in a photo by Kris Lees' Keynote in the Thank You Volunteers Showcase Maiden Handicap (1200m).
It was actually a three-way photo with Keynote, Tiempe Passate and Rhiannon (Kim Waugh) all hitting the line together.
Brooke Stower had a good day in the saddle riding three winners including the first two of the meeting for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett.
