Work is about to get underway on improvements to one of Tamworth's bumpiest roads.
A 750 metre section of Dean Street will be ungraded, with work starting on Tuesday night.
A new permanent asphalt surface will be applied to the roadway between Marius Street and north to the roundabout, which is the main vehicle access to the hospital.
The work will take about three weeks to complete and will be done in three sections.
Nightworks on Tuesday June 28 and Wednesday 29 will be undertaken on the northern end of Dean Street from Johnston Street to the roundabout near Breastscreen NSW.
To minimise the impact on hospital staff, patients and visitors work will be carried out between 6pm and 5am.
The second part of work will be undertaken on the section from Johnston Street to Piper Street, on Saturday July 2 to Monday July 4, which is during the school holidays.
The section of Dean Street from Piper Street to Marius Street will be the focus of work from Tuesday July 5 to Wednesday July 6.
Work on sections two and three will be carried out between 7am and 5pm.
Access to the hospital will be available at all times for patients, staff and visitors, however there may be times when there may be short delays for drivers.
Any drivers who are able to avoid using Dean Street are also being asked to do so.
The total cost of the project is $751,000.
