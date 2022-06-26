A PROPOSED Taminda industrial estate development could be shot down by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) for a second time due to "flooding issues", after the proponent lodged a new application.
The developer wants council to rezone nine hectares of land from primary production to industrial and business use, but TRC staff argue the plan should be rejected due to its "lack of strategic merit" and "significant flooding issues".
The land, at 55 Dampier Street and 21 Wallamore Road, was subject to a previous proposal rejected by council in August 2021.
But deputy mayor Mark Rodda told the Leader the whole process is "unfair" to the developer, and should be referred to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) for a decision.
"He's put all the effort in of providing flood and traffic studies, he's in good faith handed over chunks of his land for public roads and easements without compensation and I think it's pretty sad that he goes to all this trouble and we still say no," he said.
"I know there's some concerns about flooding, but ultimately if he's done what is required and obtained the relevant flood studies he should have his application determined by an independent body."
A report to council says the new proposal is "substantially the same" as the previous one.
"The other issues of concern relating to site include serviceability, access and questions surrounding the economic viability of the eventual development," it says.
"If anything, recent flood events in NSW have only served to affirm council's position that the site is significantly constrained by flood hazards and that it would be irresponsible to facilitate future development of the site."
The report argues it would make no sense to rezone a flood-affected site when there is large areas of zoned, flood-free land readily available in other locations that could be brought to market at a reasonable cost.
The developer claims the proposal will bring 400 local jobs.
A recommendation to not support the rezoning will go before council at Tuesday night's ordinary meeting.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
