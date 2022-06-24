The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Two exhibitions have opened at the Tamworth Regional Gallery to celebrate Indigenous women.

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two exhibitions have opened at the Tamworth Regional Gallery to celebrate Indigenous women.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.