Two exhibitions have opened at the Tamworth Regional Gallery to celebrate Indigenous women.
The New Stitches exhibition has given Indigenous artists the chance to respond to works in the gallery's permanent collection.
The second exhibition - Yinaar - has brought together work by exclusively female artists, which explains the lives of indigenous women.
Curator of New Stitches, Lyniece Keogh says she likes how the exhibition is quite "quite playful" rather than being traditional.
"And it's opening it up for more people to access the gallery and feel comfortable in that space," she said.
The exhibition comprises precious works by two renowned Sydney-based artists, Joan Ross and Adrienne Doig, as well as an emerging Glen Innes artist, Adele Chapman Burgess.
Joan Ross' work involves a huge sheet of plastic with individual cells, which each contain an item referencing Australia's white colonisation.
"I knocked the heads off of a lot of colonial figurines. There's a few Cook heads there that are probably collectibles," she said.
Mrs Doig's work continued her interest in self portraiture through the creation of many dolls altered to take on a part of her own image.
"Dolls are seen as a kind of childish, playful thing. But I actually think there's a lot of power. They're like little effigies," she said.
The Yinaar exhibition takes it's name from the word for woman in the Indigenous Kamilaroi language.
Operations Manager of Two Rivers, which helped organise both exhibitions, said Yinaar has put very important elements of Indigenous women's lives on show.
"Generally you wouldn't know 'this is a birthing tree, this is what it means', that sort of thing. So this is sharing that knowledge with the wider community," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
