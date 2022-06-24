A dog attack resulting in a child being bitten has motivated a new crackdown by council on locals not leashing their dogs.
While the dog responsible for the child's injury is now out of town, there have been a number of other dog attack incidents reported.
Some residents with less mobility have felt very vulnerable when confronted by dogs of leash in public places said Tamworth Regional Council's manager of compliance, Ross Briggs.
He said one of these incidents also saw a service dog harassed by a dog roaming free.
Mr Briggs joined council rangers on Friday morning to announce they'd be taking a new hard line on dog ownership offences.
"We've had a few incidents where people that are either with children or not physically capable of warding off unwanted dogs, have been attacked. Or they've had dogs rush at them making them fear for their safety," he said.
Mr Briggs said that it's hard to regulate the practices of dog owners over the wide Tamworth Regional Council area.
"We can't have a ranger on every corner or in every park. But what we can do is be more visible, and step up our patrols particularly around these park areas," he said.
"We have two companion animal officers and four rangers, and they all have the authority to act under the Companion Animals Act."
Fines have been designed to apply more heavily if dogs are allowed off-leash, near vulnerable people.
A $1100 fine can be issued if a dog is off leash within 10m of a children's playground, while smaller fines apply generally.
