AN "innovative" water main construction project never seen before in Tamworth has kicked off this week.
The $600,000 initiative has seen Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) use a "pipe bursting" method - quicker than the traditional "open trench" method - reducing the impact on drivers.
The technology is being used for water main construction in Griffin Avenue, North Tamworth and Rawson Avenue, East Tamworth.
It's a "big win" for residents and drivers, TRC's manager of water and environmental operations Dan Coe said.
"It's not a process we have used here before on water mains but we know there will be a big benefit for the community," he said.
While construction will soon wrap up in East and North Tamworth, a $291,710 reconstruction project on a section of water main in Flinders Street, Westdale will soon begin.
However, the traditional open-trench style construction will be used due to "the alignment of the pipe needing to be adjusted at the same time to facilitate future road works".
The three projects are part of TRC's Strategic Asset Renewal Program, with the council spending more than $2.3 million for water main renewal works each year.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
