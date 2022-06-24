The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tamworth Regional Council working on 'innovative' $600k water main replacement project

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INNOVATIVE: Council staff working on the $600,000 water main project in Griffin Avenue, East Tamworth, during the week. Photo: Gareth Gardner

AN "innovative" water main construction project never seen before in Tamworth has kicked off this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.