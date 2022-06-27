CELEBRATIONS of culture and tradition will be the centre of attention in Tamworth as the city prepares for NAIDOC Week celebrations.
After years of scaled back and disrupted celebrations, Tamworth NAIDOC Committee chairperson Kaliela Thorton said she was hoping this year would be "bigger and better than ever".
Advertisement
"We're trying to promote what has been happening to the aboriginal community nation-wide, it speaks to the injustices but it also speaks to our resilience," Ms Thorton said.
"We are very adaptive and a growing people in the community who have a lot to offer."
Celebrations will kick off on Sunday July 3 with a sunrise opening ceremony at the Oxley Lookout.
READ ALSO:
Starting at 6:45am, a smoking ceremony will be conducted by Uncle Len Waters, followed by dances from the Gomeroi Dance Company and speeches from Tamworth Regional Council councillor Marc Sutherland and Judy Coates.
Following the opening ceremony, the community is invited to the South Tamworth Fire Station to create totem pole and mural paintings to be displayed at the station.
The Dhuuranmay-gal Dhirrabuu Projections of nominated outstanding leaders from 2021 also start on Sunday at Ray Walsh House and the Commonwealth Bank Building and will run until July 9.
With the theme of NAIDOC Week being 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up', Ms Thorton said the projections would celebrate those who do just that.
"It will showcase out leaders in the community who get up, stand up, and show up for our cause and overcome so many struggles to help others in our community," she said.
A flag raising ceremony will be held at the Tamworth Hospital on Monday July 4, the event will be for hospital staff only but is expected to be livestreamed online for the public.
Community mural painting and hot food can also be found at Joblink Plus on Monday until Thursday.
Tuesday July 5 is expected to attract a crowds of cheering fans as the NAIDOC Oztag Competition at Centenary Park next to The Youthie. Wednesday will be a day of tradition with cultural burn demonstrations taking place at Locks Lane from 10am.
In the evening Aboriginal elders are invited to attend a dinner at The Youthie to honour and recognise elders in the community. Bookings are essential, contact Cassie Withers on 0498206304 for more information.
Everyone is welcome to a procession march on Friday which will commence at 10am at Viaduct Park. The march will continue down Peel Street, down Fitzroy street and then into Bicentennial Park for the opening of the Family Fun Day.
The Family Fun Day will run from10:30am with activities, performances, information from local services, entertainment and free lunch.
For the first time ever a NAIDOC Market Day will be held on Saturday on Fitzroy street where the community will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their wares in a market setting.
Advertisement
When the sun goes down a movie night will be held from 5pm at Centenary Park.
Ms Thorton said one of the most exciting things on the calendar was the first NAIDOC Debutante Ball which will empower young aboriginal women aged 16-22.
"It will give young women the opportunity to go through a form of initiation process, but with a deb background, and incorporating culture into that," she said.
"We see a lot of beautiful changes in the women that we work with, it's very empowering and uplifting and that's what we want to do."
For more information visit the Tamworth NAIDOC Facebook page or contact info@tamworth-naidoc.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.