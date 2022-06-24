THE SELFLESS care Kelly O'Gorman's parents put into raising her older brother sparked her passion for bringing happiness and health to others.
"My brother has cerebral palsy which has really affected his life," the Year 12 student said.
"Watching my dad and mum sacrifice everything for him really inspired me to help other people and help other people in the community that might be in similar situations."
Kelly is a proud Kamilaroi young woman and was honoured with being named Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at the 2022 New England Training Awards.
She is now up for the state award.
She's completing a nurses assistant traineeship through Tamworth hospital and TAFE two days per week and studies at McCarthy Catholic College the other three.
"I definitely think nursing is in the right direction for me," she said.
"Having patients know you and making sure you're there for them really helps their care.
"I know they are in here for health reasons but even just having a chat with a patient can make them so much better and happier."
Kelly has been based in a surgical ward and is now in rehabilitation, where she finds there are some difficult days but nothing a supportive team can't help her through.
"We always go above and beyond for everyone, it's awesome," she said.
It's the satisfaction and the feeling she gets at the end of a shift that keeps her coming back, and has sparked her interest to continue health studies at university when she finishes high school.
"It's such a good life skill ... you could be anywhere and you need to save someone so that's awesome," she said.
Kelly recommended taking on a vocational training course and said it opened up doors she never expected.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
