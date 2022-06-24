The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Tamworth McCarthy student Kelly O'Gorman awarded ATSI Student of the Year at New England Training awards for hospital work

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 24 2022 - 2:00am
HONOUR: Kelly O'Gorman was inspired by family to care for others. Photo: Gareth Gardner

THE SELFLESS care Kelly O'Gorman's parents put into raising her older brother sparked her passion for bringing happiness and health to others.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

