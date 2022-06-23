COUNTRY ladies have praised the state budget for its focus on supporting women.
Tuesday's budget revealed money will be poured into postnatal mental health services, getting women back to work and access to professional development training.
Country Women's Association (CWA) Tamworth Evening branch president Sue-Ellen Hogan said she was impressed to see the budget recognise women as both care givers and working professionals.
"It's really exciting in all those areas," she said.
The inclusion of $5 billion to create an extra 47,000 childcare places across the state is a boost Ms Hogan said will be felt locally.
"A number of our members have been personally affected by the lack of childcare availabilities at the moment, they've been wishing to return to work for the past six months," she said.
"There's only so much you can rely on friends and family to help you out, you need a good approach to return to work."
With the cost of living on the rise, Ms Hogan said many families were dependent on having two salaries to get by.
"This will give that security for women that they are able to return to work when they're ready to return to work," she said.
With the Tamworth Evening branch an advocate for post and pre natal programs, the $5.2 million towards mental health services in this area was applauded by the group.
"For us it's about ensuring that women in our areas are able to see the same health care providers consistently rather than being on a more temporary or staggered approach," Ms Hogan said.
"We have seen access to those types of services really lacking in regional areas so it's good to see money coming out to the regions."
The $15 million over the next four years for women in small business to access TAFE courses and professional advice was praised by Ms Hogan as an empowering move.
"Small businesses are such a large percentage of our economy," she said.
"Any woman who is wishing to start their own business should have access to professional support and training to help them deliver that."
Despite coining the 2022-23 state budget as "exciting" and "great" for women, Ms Hogan said she hoped funding that wasn't specifically for the regions would be distributed appropriately.
"I would like to hope that it's being considered on a needs basis of being shared out as it needs to be across the state," she said.
