It was a moment packed with poignancy - a chance encounter more than three thousand kilometres from home that reunited to former school friends and teammates.
And it set in motion a rugby league reunion at Dungowan this year, as well as a potent left-edge combination that has helped propel the Cowboys into unchartered territory.
In Fijian centre John Marau and his countryman, electrifying winger Tevita "Tex" Peceli, the Cowboys have a great story and one of the most lethal partnerships in Group 4.
Last week the old friends celebrated their 27th birthdays (they were born a day apart in 1995).
And last Saturday, they helped second-placed Dungowan record a sixth-straight win, in what is the club's best season since their 2018 promotion to first grade.
Marau and Peceil boarded together at Nasinu Secondary School in Suva. When they were both 17, they were members of the school's rugby league side who won the under-19 national secondary school championship.
They beat Marist Brothers High School, Suva in the final. That side included Panthers star Viliame Kikau.
In 2020, Marau arrived in Tamworth for work - a year after Peceli lobbed in the city for work. One day, not long after arriving, Marau was outside Coles in the CBD when Peceli called out to him.
"I didn't know he was here," Marau said.
The 2020 Group 4 season was abandoned because of Covid-19. The following year, Peceli - a concreter- and Marau - an abattoir worker - played for North Tamworth and Dungowan, respectively, with Peceli joining the Cowboys this season.
Last year, Peceli told Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor that he would play for the Cowboys in 2022.
"I was excited to play again in the same side [as Marau]." he said. "I love to play with him, because we know each other, we know how we play."
Peceli's competition-leading 13 tries this year included a six-try day against Manilla last month.
After the Cowboys beat the Roosters 34-16 at Dungowan on Saturday, he said he wanted to "thank God for everything".
"[God] made me move on to go to Dungowan, and I love it playing with the boys," he said.
Peceli plays with "Mum" written on his wrist strapping. He has not seen his Fiji-based mother since moving to Tamworth.
"But it's not only me: it's my friend John [too]," he said of being separated from Fiji-based family.
