This years festival line-up includes Brett Blake, Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Luke Muller.

Locals can now catch a free bus to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow on Thursday night.

Community members can jump on a bus in Carroll and Curlewis to catch the roadshow at the Gunnedah Town Hall at 8pm.

Advertisement Ad

The show will be emceed by comedian Brett Blake - a self-confessed "smoko" lover who flaunts an impressive mullet - and this year's line-up includes comics Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Luke Muller.

"I encourage locals to take advantage of the community bus so they can enjoy a great night out and get home safely," Gunnedah Shire Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Lauren Mackley said.

The bus will depart from Carroll fire shed at 6.40pm and the Curlewis Commercial Hotel at 7.20pm. A bus will depart from Gunnedah Town Hall for Curlewis at 11pm, and 11.30pm for Carroll.

To book bus tickets, click here: https://augsc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/75901

Discover vouchers can be redeemed against the purchase of Comedy Festival tickets at the Gunnedah Visitors' Information Centre at The Civic, Gunnedah. Full bar facilities will be available at the event and tickets are $35. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

"Time is running out to reserve your seats, so jump on The Civic website and book your tickets. Don't forget you can use NSW Discover vouchers before they expire next week," Ms Mackley said.

Advertisement Ad

Performances often contain coarse language, sexual references and material that can offend. It is recommended for people aged 16 years or older.

To book, visit https://augsc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/51826