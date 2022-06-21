A SUSTAINABLE hair salon is in the running for two trophies at the first ever awards dedicated solely to rural businesses.
Business owner Daniel Loader decided he wanted to run his own salon one day while working as a hairdresser in Mosman in Sydney.
But he didn't know it would be in the little town of Coonabarabran.
"People ask us, 'so did you choose Coonabarabran?' We always say Coonabarabran chose us," he said.
Mr Loader also knew he wanted his salon to be sustainable and use natural products.
Dusk Signature Hair has been announced as a finalist for the new business excellence award and the positive impact award.
Running a rural business requires a more laid back approach, Mr Loader said, and genuine interactions with community get reflected back into the salon.
"You can't have a Sydney mentality, and bring it to a small, local, rural community," he said.
The salon's use of biodegradable hair colouring boxes gained international attention when they were introduced in store.
The packaging produces micro nutrients as they break down, and in spring Mr Loader grows seedlings, plants them in the boxes and gives them to clients.
The inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards will recognise the resilience of small business owners who have been through droughts, bushfires, mouse plagues, floods, lack of tourism and a global pandemic.
The winners will be announced on Friday June 24 from 7:30pm.
