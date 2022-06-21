BUSINESSES in the region were dealt a mixed bag when the state budget was released on Tuesday, with a big injection for tourism marred by expectations some will have to cough up more in tax.
A $200 million cash splash designed to boost tourism was welcomed by Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron but she questioned how much would be dedicated to the local area.
"The Country Music Festival in January is great, but we need to have events like the big sporting competitions and all sorts of other tourist type events and attractions all year round, not relying on just country music," she said.
Moree will be provided with a $139 million boost to become a special activation precinct - a designated business hub.
"There's a lot of money for special activation precincts in the region, of which Tamworth isn't one," she said.
"So my question is, what is Kevin Anderson doing in terms of advocating for his electorate to be a special activation precinct?"
Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said $200 million in the tourism bank was great to see.
"We know how important the tourism sector is to revitalising local regional economies," he said.
But businesses are set to be challenged when payroll tax receipts overtake stamp duty as the government's biggest source of revenue.
Businesses will be expected to contribute their fair share to helping the state government get back in the black and return the next budget to surplus, Mr Townsend said.
The reform of stamp duty is one of the government's key investments to bring down the cost of living.
The payroll tax rate - a payment calculated based on the amount of wages an employer pays every month, was put into relief for businesses due to COVID but will increase to the pre-pandemic level of 5.45 per cent from 4.85 per cent.
He said this pressure will add to the rising inflation and energy costs and labour shortages faced by business.
