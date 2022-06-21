Thelma Kelly speaks in Armidale June 2022

The descendants of Frank Archibald are lobbying the local council to have their ancestor King Bobby remembered in Armidale.

Thelma Kelly and Mavis Ahoy are the great-grandchildren of respected Gumbaingarr Elder Frank Archibald, who was a revered member of the Armidale community and left behind him a large kinship network.

Mr Archibald was the eldest grandson of King Robert - as he was known - Robert (Bobby) King's photo now hangs in the Armidale Museum. After the death of his mother, young Frank was raised by his grandparents and King Bobby passed down to him many stories and songs.

The women say King Bobby was widely recognised by early colonial leaders in the Armidale region and they want his name to be memorialised in perpetuity.

"What it's about is that we want King Bobby to be acknowledged," said Ms Kelly.

"We want him to be recognised in this town because during the colonial days they recognised him. So it is a shame that they can't do it today."

FIGHTING FOR THEIR FUTURE: Mavis Ahoy (second from left) and Thelma Kelly ( third from left) with some of the descendants of Frank Archibald and King Bobby. Picture: Vanessa Arundale.

King Bobby watched the first train arrive in Armidale in November 1897 and passed the news on to other groups in the area by singing a song called, "Wanglagee Wannla, Government Go", which tells about a new machine that has many turning wheels and bells ringing.

Many years later, Mr Archibald sang the song on a local Armidale radio program and a record was made and sent to the United States of America, where it was broadcast on a national current affairs program.

Robert 'Bobby' King wearing the brass plate commissioned for him by the Colonial Office.

King Bobby, who was thought to have been born around 1808, was a tribal leader when the first white men settled in the district. It was noted in the December 1962 issue of Dawn Magazine produced by the Aboriginal Welfare Board, that he was 'a majestic old leader who stood 6' 3'' tall and weighed about 15 stone'.

Thelma and Mavis say records show he was held in high esteem by the settlers who saw to it that he obtained recognition by the Colonial Office as 'king' in the district and was given a brass neck plate.

In 1893 when the Governor Lord and Lady Jersey visited Armidale, a triumphal arch was built between the courthouse and the post office where the Armidale Mall stage now stands.

It was reported 'on both sides of the arch on elevated stands were placed groups of Aboriginals with old King Malawangi (King Bobby) on the summit of the arch', in the Daily Telegraph at the time. Governor Lord Jersey had a brief audience with King Bobby and 'showed much interest in his breast plate' and 'gave him coin of the realm'.

It is believed that King Bobby lived to be about 102, and was still working and prospecting for minerals in the district when he was aged in his 80s. There is also a record of him cutting and laying the bark walls of the then brand new Richardson's Emporium in 1845.

Thelma and Mavis say they have had numerous meetings with a succession of Armidale mayors over the years, including a session with current Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland, Armidale Regional Council in March, but nothing has been done to date.

"We have the Oxley Highway, Mount Duvall, Curtis Park and we've even got a street named after our great grandfather Archibald," said Thelma.

"What about King Bobby?"

When contacted by ACM, the Armidale Regional Council media office declined to comment.

