MEN have been invited to take a seat at the table as an opportunity for connection and conversation.

Tamworth men will have the chance to sit down at the city's first 'Men's Table' as part of a regional tour to promote the support meetings.

The Men's Table strategic partnership's Anthony Graham said the meetings were an opportunity to reflect on the highs and lows of everyday life.

"Rather than talking about footy, cars, cows and religion we have a focus on a different type of conversation," he said.

"It's to talk about what's really going on, to put your hand up and share the load.

"It's not the normal blokes' conversations that take place down at the pub."

The monthly meetings focus on mental, emotional and social wellbeing - topics that Mr Graham said are often spoken about easily for women, but not so much by men.

"We're trying to encourage men to come forward and embrace this style of conversation."

With more than 60 men's tables already established in predominantly metro and city areas, Mr Graham said the purpose of the regional road trip was not just to check in with rural men, but to try and 'build' a permanent table.

"This is to see if local people feel if there's a need and an interest in having a men's table," he said.

"Wherever we go it seems there seems to be a high demand for it, but we're dealing with the stoic man, so we have to be patient."

Mr Graham said all men are welcome to come take a seat at the table on Wednesday June 22 at 10am, at Hopscotch.