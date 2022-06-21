Tamworth is truly building a better Banksia, here's what you can do to help

At last, Tamworth is truly building a better Banksia.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and minister for regional and mental health Bronnie Taylor jointly announced this week that the city's new mental health unit will include a children's unit with four beds in it and the specialist clinicians to staff them.
It's the biggest expansion of our mental health system in a generation.
Within its now 37 beds - 12 of them new ones, eight for the elderly, four for children - the city hospital will finally have everything it needs to treat the mental health of all comers, of all shapes and sizes. In total the build will cost $56.2 million, $14 million of it for the kids clinic.
For the first time ever, If you have a busted-up brain, you will have the bricks and mortar to get the treatment you need, just like if you have a broken body, no matter who you are, for free, where you live, in state-of-the-art facilities. Finally the government is fulfilling the promise of public health with respect to the brain.
Alongside the new cradle-to-grave acute mental health unit - dedicated to helping the people for whom things have gone as wrong as they can - the state government has recently opened a fantastic new walk-in community mental health centre, the Mental Health Safe Haven, to catch people before then, and will recruit for a new Child and Adolescent Mental Health team to provide outreach services to sick kids in Gunnedah, Armidale, Glen Innes and more.
Meanwhile, the federal government has steadily expanded Headspace and Aboriginal specialist healthcare services, AfterCare services and more. This list is non-exhaustive.
In one stroke, the city will upgrade the utterly inadequate mental health care infrastructure of today - conditions which are routinely described as "jail-like" by patients - to be probably the best in any rural community in the country, perhaps the world. It's an extraordinary achievement.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson should take a substantial victory lap. Both the man himself and his office were extremely active, knocking on doors behind the scenes for months, for this result. Without him we'd still be sending kids to Newcastle, strapped down in an ambulance, with mum standing by crying, for another decade or two. He has ended that unjustifiable and disgraceful practice, forever - except where absolutely clinically necessary.
Credit also to Minister Taylor, who has spent the week taking the first steps to fixing up many of the inequities identified in a parliamentary inquiry earlier this year. From fixing the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme to implementing the biggest upgrade of the infrastructure of the state's mental health system, ever, she is clearly taking the crisis seriously.
Mark Banasiak of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party also deserves credit. It was him who sponsored the call for papers motion in NSW parliament which uncovered the shameful decision-making process behind the decision to exclude kids from the initial upgrade.
I personally take a fair bit of pride for my part in making this happen. At the Leader we devoted an enormous amount of time and resources to campaigning for exactly this outcome, over a 12-month period. If you ever doubted the value of local journalism, I think the $18 million investment in concrete for children's care alone dispels that doubt. It's the reason I got into journalism.
We've won plenty of plaudits for this. The paper won both its first Walkley in 40 years, and an award from parent company Australian Community Media for the campaign, both of which are very nice. The real prize is Tuesday's announcement.
But the true heroes of this campaign are the people who were let down by the system - and then spoke out about it, often sharing or reliving the horrifying details of private pain to do so. There's a huge list, but Rae Walsh and her mum Yolanda Coppola, the late William Rawsthorne and mum Jane Hunt and many more are at the top of it.
Di and Don Wyatt and the rest of the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Group, including Joan Wakeford, spent months collecting tens of thousands of signatures, even before the original announcement of a new mental hospital. When they discovered the commitment wasn't adequate, they didn't despair, they just got right back to work. The new unit should be named after them, in my humble opinion.
Together these people have saved lives.
If the system had existed five years ago, some of the 51 people who died by suicide in Tamworth alone between 2016 and 2020, may not have done.
Does this mean all rural healthcare is sorted forever? No it doesn't. No single act can ever do that. But this is exactly how it will be fixed: by demanding the best at the top of your lungs.
Without proper staffing, without a child and adolescent psychiatrist, it won't even solve the gap in the mental health system, it'll only make doing so possible.
Yes, all this gear is going to be hard to staff. Lots of stuff is hard. If we accepted staffing as an excuse, we'd barely have a hospital at all, whatever additional health burden emerged in the community. I personally think part of the solution to staffing lies among the people of Tamworth, particularly the professional medical community. Spread the word: we're going to have the country's first, best rural mental healthcare system and we want you to work in it. We won't just have the best rural facility, it's by far the best. We won't just have the best rural model of integrated care, it's cradle-to-grave and end-to-end. You'll live in the best place on earth and you'll change lives, you'll know your patients and you'll help them and watch as they get better and live happy lives. Tell everyone you know. This is a place you want to work. We're building it; time for you to come.
None of this is too much to ask for. Australia is a wealthy country. We are absolutely entitled to spend a bit of that so we get the best, right now, today, for everyone. Nobody should apologise for any of the money or effort this has and will cost. We deserve it.
Andrew Messenger is a Northern Daily Leader journalist
