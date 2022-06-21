Tamworth is truly building a better Banksia, here's what you can do to help

Yes, all this gear is going to be hard to staff. Lots of stuff is hard. If we accepted staffing as an excuse, we'd barely have a hospital at all, whatever additional health burden emerged in the community. I personally think part of the solution to staffing lies among the people of Tamworth, particularly the professional medical community. Spread the word: we're going to have the country's first, best rural mental healthcare system and we want you to work in it. We won't just have the best rural facility, it's by far the best. We won't just have the best rural model of integrated care, it's cradle-to-grave and end-to-end. You'll live in the best place on earth and you'll change lives, you'll know your patients and you'll help them and watch as they get better and live happy lives. Tell everyone you know. This is a place you want to work. We're building it; time for you to come.