WATER security, roads and housing are among issues faced by the city that Tamworth Regional Council hopes will get a slice of the state budget when it is released on Tuesday.
Water security is number one on mayor Russell Webb's agenda as the controversial Dungowan Dam project faces hurdles.
Infrastructure NSW has called for the government to reconsider the timing and need for the project.
Cr Webb said even if construction of the dam was to begin now, it would still take at least seven years.
While the project remains up in the air, Cr Webb has urged the state government to support water security in the meantime.
"In particular for Tamworth, our water purification plan is something that we're going to have to push forward with so that we can give ourselves, as a city, some water security in the short to medium term," he said.
If funded, council would see a purification plant costing up to $100 million installed to purify wastewater for industrial use.
However, he said it's unlikely there will be the funding for it included in this budget.
Housing shortages are preventing a lot of regional centres from moving forward and growing, the mayor claimed.
Council hopes to see money allocated to regional areas to help with affordable housing.
"There's a lot of work being done there, but there's going to be funds needed and money needed, not just in our region, but across the state, to try and help cater for the regional shortage of affordable housing," Cr Webb said.
"We have a shortage of affordable housing, and we have a shortage of social housing.
"I'd like to think that the state might put some programs together where they can assist not only Tamworth, but other regional centres to address some of those shortfalls, and they're urgent, urgent matters."
The mayor said the council joins many other regional local government organisations seeking a continuation and some increase in funding of roads.
"We're all seeing our roads starting to fall apart because of the wet weather, and everybody's got their hand out for more money and we're no different," he said.
The government is aware of the issues identified by council, the mayor told the Leader.
He said whether the money is delivered will come down to how the state government manage its funds "because I think they're short on cash".
He welcomed the more than $800 million already announced to attract and retain health workers in rural and remote areas of NSW over four years.
